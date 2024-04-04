Polokwane 'shutdown' a programme for those who want to launch their campaigns, says mayor John Mpe

The mayor of Polokwane says the “shutdown” in the city on Thursday is a programme by political parties who want to launch their campaigns in the region.
Talking to the public broadcaster ahead of the scheduled Integrated Development Plan (IDP)/budget in Seshego, mayor John Mpe said he was addressing the demands of the people of Polokwane and surrounding areas.
“The issue of a shutdown is a political programme for those who want to launch their campaign in our city. Of course, there are genuine demands of our people that we are addressing,” he said.
He said the municipality was working hard to tackle the water crisis in the region with a “state-of-the-art” Seshego water treatment plant that will come online at the end of this month.
The municipality is confident it will be able to deliver an extra 10 megalitres in Seshego. He added boreholes will be drilled in all distressed areas.
Residents from communities including Polokwane, Seshego, Mankweng, Matlala and Lebowakgomo had threatened to take to the streets to demand service delivery amid the water crisis.
On Thursday morning, protesters in Seshego, one of the main areas affected by the water crisis, barricaded roads with rubble.
The call for a shutdown started with residents demanding improved service delivery, calling for the municipality to address the water crisis and fix roads.
South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) spokesperson in the province, Mafala Phasha, previously told TimesLIVE residents were also complaining about nepotism and the municipality's failure to allocate projects to local businesses.
Mpe said the municipality was building roads in almost every ward, with more than 40 under construction.
“I do not know of any municipality that is building roads at the pace we are. If we are not tarring a road we are paving, so we are on track as Polokwane.
“If you say you are doing a shutdown, it must be that you have met the municipality. It is that time of election,” he said, adding they wouldn't allow violence in the city.
“The law enforcement agencies are involved to try to make sure we have peaceful interaction with community members.
“We are happy so far, most of the businesses have opened in the city and other areas. The people are threatening violence — you would be worried about your safety and the safety of your property,” he said.
Polokwane municipality spokesperson Thipa Silala said they were not aware of projects being complained about.
“The municipality is implementing various projects geared towards the development of the community. These include roads, water, sanitation and electricity in most of the wards,” he said.
Silala said the municipality has an “open door” policy and is open to engage with the protest organisers to sit around the table, an offer they refused.
“The executive mayor is always available to meet with communities where there are service delivery challenges.
“The municipality acknowledges there are water supply challenges in some areas and is working around resolving the matter and keeping communities informed about the progress being made.
“Regarding the shutdown, we can also not rule out possibilities of politics at play,” said Silala.
TimesLIVE
Polokwane 'shutdown' a programme for those who want to launch their campaigns, says mayor John Mpe
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
The mayor of Polokwane says the “shutdown” in the city on Thursday is a programme by political parties who want to launch their campaigns in the region.
Talking to the public broadcaster ahead of the scheduled Integrated Development Plan (IDP)/budget in Seshego, mayor John Mpe said he was addressing the demands of the people of Polokwane and surrounding areas.
“The issue of a shutdown is a political programme for those who want to launch their campaign in our city. Of course, there are genuine demands of our people that we are addressing,” he said.
He said the municipality was working hard to tackle the water crisis in the region with a “state-of-the-art” Seshego water treatment plant that will come online at the end of this month.
The municipality is confident it will be able to deliver an extra 10 megalitres in Seshego. He added boreholes will be drilled in all distressed areas.
Residents from communities including Polokwane, Seshego, Mankweng, Matlala and Lebowakgomo had threatened to take to the streets to demand service delivery amid the water crisis.
On Thursday morning, protesters in Seshego, one of the main areas affected by the water crisis, barricaded roads with rubble.
The call for a shutdown started with residents demanding improved service delivery, calling for the municipality to address the water crisis and fix roads.
South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) spokesperson in the province, Mafala Phasha, previously told TimesLIVE residents were also complaining about nepotism and the municipality's failure to allocate projects to local businesses.
Mpe said the municipality was building roads in almost every ward, with more than 40 under construction.
“I do not know of any municipality that is building roads at the pace we are. If we are not tarring a road we are paving, so we are on track as Polokwane.
“If you say you are doing a shutdown, it must be that you have met the municipality. It is that time of election,” he said, adding they wouldn't allow violence in the city.
“The law enforcement agencies are involved to try to make sure we have peaceful interaction with community members.
“We are happy so far, most of the businesses have opened in the city and other areas. The people are threatening violence — you would be worried about your safety and the safety of your property,” he said.
Polokwane municipality spokesperson Thipa Silala said they were not aware of projects being complained about.
“The municipality is implementing various projects geared towards the development of the community. These include roads, water, sanitation and electricity in most of the wards,” he said.
Silala said the municipality has an “open door” policy and is open to engage with the protest organisers to sit around the table, an offer they refused.
“The executive mayor is always available to meet with communities where there are service delivery challenges.
“The municipality acknowledges there are water supply challenges in some areas and is working around resolving the matter and keeping communities informed about the progress being made.
“Regarding the shutdown, we can also not rule out possibilities of politics at play,” said Silala.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Community members plan shutdown in Seshego and Polokwane as taps remain dry
‘Water crisis’: Polokwane residents threaten to 'shut down' city amid ongoing service delivery issues
Task team established to tackle taxi violence in Zebediela, Polokwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos