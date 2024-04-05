Politics

LISTEN | Malema prepared to offer EFF votes to ANC but with one condition — 'make Floyd finance minister'

05 April 2024 - 13:20 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema says if the ANC gets below 50 percent, he can bargain EFF votes to the ANC if they make his deputy Floyd Shivambu finance minister after the May polls.
EFF leader Julius Malema says if the ANC gets below 50 percent, he can bargain EFF votes to the ANC if they make his deputy Floyd Shivambu finance minister after the May polls.
Image: EFF/X

With less than two months to go before the May 29 elections, EFF leader Julius Malema says he is prepared to give the EFF vote to the ANC nationally if it doesn't get 50%. 

He was speaking to JJ Tabane on his Frank Dialogue podcast on YouTube. Malema said he will have one demand — the ANC must make EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu finance minister. 

“The finance department is owned and controlled by Stellenbosch and engages in anti-poor policies, you need a radical,” said Malema. 

Listen here:

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Malema: ‘Comrades, make children. Don’t be lazy. We will double grants’

EFF leader Julius Malema, no stranger to making controversial speeches, has encouraged “poor people” not to be ashamed to have children, promising ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Malema speaks about socialism, xenophobia, a borderless Africa and nuclear power

South Africa will be a socialist state without provinces and will have a state-owned bank should the EFF take over the government, says Julius Malema.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Youth League attacks Zuma: 'He may be captured by foreign intelligence' Politics
  2. Ramaphosa launches rail terminal with 1,000 employees at Durban port Politics
  3. David Mabuza denies claims of MK Party involvement Politics
  4. ‘We should recognise her level of integrity’: Ramaphosa on Mapisa-Nqakula’s ... Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Electoral court hearings on political party candidate lists Politics

Latest Videos

Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'
South Africa: Footballer and olympian Luke Fleurs killed in car hijacking