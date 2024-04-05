With less than two months to go before the May 29 elections, EFF leader Julius Malema says he is prepared to give the EFF vote to the ANC nationally if it doesn't get 50%.
He was speaking to JJ Tabane on his Frank Dialogue podcast on YouTube. Malema said he will have one demand — the ANC must make EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu finance minister.
“The finance department is owned and controlled by Stellenbosch and engages in anti-poor policies, you need a radical,” said Malema.
Listen here:
LISTEN | Malema prepared to offer EFF votes to ANC but with one condition — 'make Floyd finance minister'
Image: EFF/X
With less than two months to go before the May 29 elections, EFF leader Julius Malema says he is prepared to give the EFF vote to the ANC nationally if it doesn't get 50%.
He was speaking to JJ Tabane on his Frank Dialogue podcast on YouTube. Malema said he will have one demand — the ANC must make EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu finance minister.
“The finance department is owned and controlled by Stellenbosch and engages in anti-poor policies, you need a radical,” said Malema.
Listen here:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Malema: ‘Comrades, make children. Don’t be lazy. We will double grants’
PODCAST | Malema speaks about socialism, xenophobia, a borderless Africa and nuclear power
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos