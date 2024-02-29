Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Malema describes what the country will look like should he become president. He says he will nip corruption in the bud and create 9-million jobs.
Saying size matters in politics, Malema gave his assessment of the rivalry between some political parties in filling stadiums, particularly the ANC. He argues that the signs are pointing to support for the governing party being on the decline
Another party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party), which former president Jacob Zuma has been campaigning for, seems to be making waves. The Social Research Foundation (SRF) put its support at 24% in KwaZulu-Natal, a province that is a battleground for the ANC and EFF. Malema says Zuma is in no way a threat to the red berets.
He dissects this and other issues in this episode with SowetanLIVE podcaster Rams Mabote.
PODCAST | Malema speaks about socialism, xenophobia, a borderless Africa and nuclear power
Image: Thulani Mbele
“How does how you dress have anything to do with the ideology (socialism) you hold? When we take over we will implement socialist policies”, says EFF leader Julius Malema. On occasion, he has been criticised for living a lavish lifestyle.
South Africa will be a socialist state without provinces and will have a state-owned bank should the EFF take over the government.
Listen to Malema's big plans:
