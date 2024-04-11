Politics

POLL | Is the DA guilty of using 'swart gevaar' tactics?

11 April 2024 - 11:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen launching the party's 'Rescue South Africa' tour at Eersterust Community Hall in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Wednesday.
DA leader John Steenhuisen launching the party's 'Rescue South Africa' tour at Eersterust Community Hall in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

DA leader John Steenhuisen is no stranger to controversy and his latest remarks have riled Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi, who accused him of using “swart gevaar” tactics in the DA's campaign against new political parties that are not part of the Multiparty Charter.

Zibi lashed out at the Western Cape governing party, saying it was “arrogant” and its attitude was off-putting for most South Africans.

Zibi made these remarks during an address at the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday just days after Steenhuisen referred to “political mercenaries” in small parties like Rise Mzansi, Patriotic Alliance, Good and the National Coloured Congress, whom he said were trying to break the DA-led province despite its good governance record. 

Addressing the DA’s launch of the provincial manifesto in Paarl at the weekend, Steenhuisen asked: “Why are these parties obsessed with targeting this province — the only province that works, where the 1,200 law enforcement officers deployed under the ground-breaking LEAP programme have already made 27,000 arrests?

“I’ll tell you why: because the DA-led Western Cape is the last province with anything left to loot. That’s what this is all about,” he said. “You’ll never see these political mercenaries in small parties campaigning in ANC provinces like Limpopo or North West. Why? Because they know the ANC has already stolen everything there is to steal in those provinces.

“The rest of the country is bankrupt, so the last place left to loot is the Western Cape.”

These remarks prompted Zibi to say: “I stand before you as a freshly minted black radical who wants to take away property rights. Me, former editor of Business Day, senior official in a commercial bank, and an investment bank, and a mining company and a car manufacturing company. Me, but that’s the South Africa in which we live. We don’t know each other, sometimes we refuse to know each other or we decline the opportunity to know each other or understand one another’s experiences,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi accuses 'arrogant' DA of 'swart gevaar' tactics

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has accused the DA of using 'swart gevaar' (black danger) tactics in its campaign against new political parties ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Steenhuisen’s ‘why are they coming to the Western Cape’ election jab causes a stir

DA leader John Steenhuisen's election campaign speech in Paarl at the weekend has been lambasted as fearmongering.
Politics
3 days ago

'You choose: ANC, EFF and MK, or multi-party charter': Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen warned of a “doomsday coalition” of the ANC, EFF and MK Party, calling it a “clear and present danger” that it is taking ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Smaller parties that rejected multiparty charter invite have failed the test, says Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen said it was possible for the multiparty charter to defeat the 'doomsday coalition' if it were to get votes as the anchor party in the ...
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Cabinet reshuffle has started’: Applause as Bonginkosi Khanyile is removed as ... Politics
  2. Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi accuses 'arrogant' DA of 'swart gevaar' tactics Politics
  3. Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected new Ekurhuleni mayor Politics
  4. 'You choose: ANC, EFF and MK, or multi-party charter': Steenhuisen Politics
  5. POLL | Is the DA guilty of using 'swart gevaar' tactics? Politics

Latest Videos

'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial
Emotional father of Luke Fleurs says family support keeps them going