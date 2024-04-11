‘Among them were breadwinners’: Chiefs legend Mooki on Ellis Park disaster

Kaizer Chiefs legend Thabo “Tsiki Tsiki” Mooki has sent his thoughts to the families of those who died in the Ellis Park disaster 23 years ago.

Thursday marks another anniversary of the tragedy where 43 fans were killed in a stampede and crushes due to overcrowding after gates were broken down for the Premiership Soweto derby match between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on April 11 2001.

“The day began like every match day. We were filled with excitement and so were the fans. It was an important match,” Mooki, who took the field at Ellis Park that day, told Chiefs’ website.

“When the game started, we did not know what was going on. When the game stopped, we were told that there was a stampede. Only later did we get to know what had actually unfolded.”