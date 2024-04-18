Politics

A man named Vote will cast his ballot for change on May 29

18 April 2024 - 13:55 By JAMES OATWAY and Thando Hlophe
Vote Ubisi at home in Lillydale.
Image: Reuters/James Oatway

When Mariana Ubisi went into labour in her one-room home in rural South Africa, millions of black citizens were queuing to vote in the election that would bring Nelson Mandela to power.

It was April 27 1994. Swept up in the excitement, Ubisi and her husband named their newborn son Vote.

“I imagine it was because we were hearing the chants saying 'vote, vote, vote' on the radio,” said Ubisi, a traditional healer in Lillydale, a poor village in Mpumalanga.

As Mozambican refugees who fled war in their country in the 1960s, Mariana and her husband Ernesto did not have the right to vote in South Africa but they did have a stake in the end of white minority rule.

Ernesto recalled being mistreated by white supervisors when he worked in coal mines during apartheid.

“I have never regretted naming my son Vote,” he said.

Mariana Ubisi and Ernesto Ubisi, parents of Vote Ubisi work at their home in Lillydale.
Image: Reuters/James Oatway

Thirty years after its first multiracial elections the mood in South Africa is less optimistic before the poll on May 29.

The “rainbow nation” envisioned by Mandela is afflicted by poverty, inequality, corruption and crime and the ANC is likely to lose its majority for the first time since he led it to victory in 1994.

The Ubisi family do not have running water at home and the streets of Lillydale are unpaved, though it is less than 3km from luxury game reserves where tourists pay thousands of dollars per night.

Jobs are scarce and many young people get sucked into crime.

“Most of the youth don't vote. They are disappointed,” said Vote, who considers himself lucky to have a part-time job as a waiter at a safari lodge and dreams of becoming a field guide.

"[Politicians] tell you they will do x, y, z — but they don't do anything.”

He still plans to cast his ballot in May, though he declined to say which party he would vote for.

“You vote for the party that can bring some contribution to the community. That's what I'm looking for,” said Vote, who unlike his parents is a South African citizen.

“We need the change.”

Reuters

