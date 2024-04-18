Independent Louis Liebenberg says his entry into politics 'is long overdue'

Independent candidate Louis Liebenberg says his entering politics was long overdue.
Liebenberg said, “A lot of people doubted me. They said 'you fail at business every now and again it seems, people are criticising you from all over, you run from pillar to post, you're a populist from time to time, you also listen to Julius from time to time and then you go tap into what John Steenhuisen says and try to copy them all'.”
A diamond dealer, Liebenberg launched his political campaign as an independent candidate in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
He will be contesting in Gauteng and the Free State.
Asked why South Africans should vote for him, he said: “I am a salesman. I can sell myself to people. I got 50,000 to give me R5bn in the past three years to go and mine. Some of them are unhappy with the diamond prices, Sars and the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority). South Africa is not used to standing together and putting capital together because we can't fight the big mining houses.”
Liebenberg added that he specialised in convincing people who have capital to share their wealth so that both rich and the poor benefit.
The National Assembly hopeful said he is able to convince people to stand together and mine together. “I propagate a partnership between capital and people without capital.”
Liebenberg invited speakers, employees and churchgoers to testify to his leadership and career of helping the less fortunate.
“I provided 2,600 food parcels a day, saved the lives of people whose legs would have been amputated and put a smile on the faces of people who did not have teeth. I do a lot of work in squatter camps.”
During his campaign launch, he revealed his views on the ANC, EFF, MK Party, and the world as he sees it.
“I have no ANC connections, not even one. I have never been involved with the ANC in any level, [or] with government, as such,” he said about his meeting with Zuma in Nkandla after the July 2021 unrest in the country.
Not even official opposition leader John Steenhuisen was safe as Liebenberg detailed his encounter with him.
“John Steenhuisen said they want to create 2-million jobs, but in the first place, they can only create jobs where the money is. They simply benefit from what the wealth creates. All the colonialists are still sitting there [in the Western Cape]. You must understand that Afrikaners are not the same nation. They could never claim the same in Bronkhorstspruit .”
The controversial figure said it was time to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa and he looked forward to his removal.
TimesLIVE
Independent Louis Liebenberg says his entry into politics 'is long overdue'
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
TimesLIVE
