'It's not easy but fear will not deter me,' says Anele Mda on contesting elections

Independent candidate Anele Mda acknowledged the difficulties of competing against established parties but says she's undeterred.
“The campaign has not been an easy one, it's been challenging. People think I am young, politics is dangerous and I should have remained outside in activism and not in the political arena.”
Mda launched her campaign at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Despite the fearmongering that the space is not friendly to women, Mda is going ahead with her bid to win a seat in the National Assembly.
“While their fears may be factual and true, sitting and idling because of fear is not going to better this country.
“Do you think mam' Bertha Gxowa was not scared during apartheid? Mama Sophie de Bruin, was she not scared? They were. Did they stand regardless? Yes. Can we do it too? Yes. It is hard but doable.”
The former ANC activist and once COPE MP said she was doing her part and God will decide how her journey ought to end.
“I believe that for as long as we want to do right by our country we cannot allow the first thing to collapse us, we cannot allow fear of what the opponent may do deter us. We can't be victims of political captivity simply because politicians are scared of being challenged.
“Politicians do not have a percentage of ownership in this country, they are not its heirs. We are all heirs. So each of us needs to rise and do our part.”
In her manifesto, Mda highlights ethical and accountable leadership, eradication of unemployment, a growing economy, the fight against gender-based violence and the fight against corruption as her priorities.
South Africa's democracy was fought for by men and women from different walks of life with the resolve to fight for the right cause and who could not be deterred.
“These were ordinary people. The year 2024 is a defining moment for all of us, we have the opportunity to make a real change.
“We have the power to elect independent candidates who are true grassroots leaders, who will fully account to the ordinary people and ensure the voice of the people is heard. We must break free from the chains of party politics that have held us back for too long.”
