Politics

POLL | Should the IEC procure generators for all voting stations?

24 April 2024 - 12:00 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
With less than a month before voting, the IEC is yet to outline its plans to ensure voting is unaffected if power cuts happen.
With less than a month before voting, the IEC is yet to outline its plans to ensure voting is unaffected if power cuts happen.
Image: Reuters

There is concern whether power cuts will hamper the May 29 elections with some claiming load-shedding will be implemented when citizens go to the polls.

EFF leader Julius Malema initially said he was confident in the electoral processes, saying South Africa had strict election structures and agents hired by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) were well-trained.

“The reality is no election is going to be rigged and if you feel defeated before even putting up a fight then give up. We have solid election structures including highly trained party agents,” Malema said on X.

In an about turn on Tuesday, he suggested the polls could be compromised as “load-shedding will be implemented when vote counting begins, resulting in votes being stolen”

“They must find you ready, that’s why I’m telling you this, I’m preparing you. I know these crooks. These people can’t be trusted,” he said.

He also warned the IEC against hiring South African Democratic Teachers’ Union office bearers as IEC staff for the May elections, saying the commission should rather hire retired people as they would not be intimidated.

There has been a month of no load-shedding.

During a media briefing on energy security, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured citizens the more than 26 days of no load-shedding was not being used as an electioneering strategy by the government.

He warned against the big improvement being used as an “electioneering tool”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Malema changes tune on vote rigging as elections loom

EFF leader Julius Malema claims load-shedding will be implemented when vote counting starts and votes will be stolen.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘No load-shedding for 26 days has nothing to do with the elections’ — Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the 26 days of no load-shedding has nothing to do with the elections and has cautioned against the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Near-record days without load-shedding

The sun has played a critical role in keeping the lights on for a near record three weeks as SA home-owners and businesses snub embattled Eskom in ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wenzeni uZuma? He stole and rendered country useless, says Bheki Mtolo Politics
  2. Attempt to serve warrant on Joburg city manager Floyd Brink at home is 'abuse ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Malema changes tune on vote rigging as elections loom Politics
  4. SA calls for probe after reports of mass graves of Palestinian civilians in Gaza Politics
  5. Multi-Party Charter unveils social welfare plan to tackle poverty Politics

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...