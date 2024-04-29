South Africa

Mental evaluation for Durban metro cop accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend

29 April 2024 - 16:56 By LWAZI HLANGU
Durban metro police officer Const Sizwe Ngema at an earlier appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court where he faces charges related to the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Yolanda Khuzwayo.
Image: File/ SANDILE NDLOVU

Murder-accused Durban metro police officer Const Sizwe Ngema will undergo mental assessment before making a bail application.

He appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court again on Monday.

Ngema is accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and fellow metro officer Yolanda Bianca Khuzwayo, 23, in a flat on Joseph Nduli Street (formerly Russell Street) in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Why record your victim's last breath? | South Africa's violent crimes and the depths to which we have plunged

Some people have killer genes while others simply fail to suspend impulses for instantaneous gain before engaging in acts that upset the nation's ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

The 27-year old allegedly took pictures and a video of Khuzwayo as she was dying with the knife still stuck on her neck. He allegedly shared the video with her friends and relatives on social media, with the clip going viral.

He faces charges of premeditated murder and theft for allegedly stealing her cellphone before fleeing the scene.

He was expected to make a formal bail application in what was his fourth appearance.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender, however, applied for Ngema to undergo mental evaluation by the district surgeon.

Govender said “new information” came to light and he had consulted the parties before making the application.

The matter was postponed to May 6.

Defence attorney advocate Ravi Reddy did not oppose the application.

Reddy’s involvement in the case was confirmed after Ngema’s bid for legal aid representation was denied. That application had previously necessitated two postponements from the time the matter started at the beginning of April.

TimesLIVE

