ANC puts Zuma hearing on ice amid fears of violence
Luthuli House feared clash between ANC and MK Party rivals just weeks before election
05 May 2024 - 00:00
The highly anticipated disciplinary hearing of former ANC president Jacob Zuma was postponed yesterday until after the elections amid fears in Luthuli House that it could spark violent clashes. ..
