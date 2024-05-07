Politics

LISTEN | Vote, don’t sip: Malema says no drunkards on May 29

07 May 2024 - 17:01
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Julius Malema says voters must stay off the booze on voting day and remove the ANC from government. File photo.
Julius Malema says voters must stay off the booze on voting day and remove the ANC from government. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema says voters should not drink alcohol on election day but prioritise the polls.

Listen to Malema:

It’s the same message ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told Western Cape residents last week that they should not drink and gallivant but vote the DA out in that province.

Malema told supporters to “bury” the governing ANC on May 29 and “remove a criminal in the Union Buildings”. He said “the real freedom is coming on May 29, what was missed in 1994 is going to be achieved in 2024”.

The elections are highly contested with new parties and independent candidates stepping on to the electoral stage to offer South Africans possible solutions to the country’s problems.

