Riveiro confident in-form Pirates will reel in Stellies for second place

“Stellies are still ahead of us by one point and that’s the reality, they are depending on their own performances and results,” Riveiro admitted.

“We have to continue putting pressure and pushing as much as we can, and doing our own homework. It is going to be difficult for all of us until the end with tight games but at the same time it is a nice fight because Stellies are having a good season.

“Whatever happens at the end of the season for them, it will be an exceptional campaign. We are going to get our objective of finishing second as it is the highest position we can achieve right now.

“We are going to give it our all by being solid, not conceding goals is a big thing for a team with the capacity that we have, it is difficult to keep a clean sheet against us too.”