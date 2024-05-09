Soccer

Riveiro confident in-form Pirates will reel in Stellies for second place

09 May 2024 - 11:54
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates celebrates one of his two goals with teammates in their DStv Premiership win against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Their fate is not entirely in their own hands, but Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident his team will finish in second place in the DStv Prmiership and qualify for the Champions League next season. 

The Buccaneers, hitting a red-hot run of form as the make a charge to dislodge Stellenbosch FC from second place, beat Chippa United 2-0 through a brace from Tshegofatso Mabasa at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night to move within a point of the Cape side. 

Pirates (49 points) and Stellenbosch (50) are involved in an exciting two-horse race heading into the last three rounds of the season, which continues this weekend with Stellies visiting Moroka Swallows and the Buccaneers hosting Richards Bay FC, both on Saturday. 

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was not entirely happy with the performance of his team during their 2-0 DStv Premiership win over Chippa United.

“Stellies are still ahead of us by one point and that’s the reality, they are depending on their own performances and results,” Riveiro admitted. 

“We have to continue putting pressure and pushing as much as we can, and doing our own homework. It is going to be difficult for all of us until the end with tight games but at the same time it is a nice fight because Stellies are having a good season.

“Whatever happens at the end of the season for them, it will be an exceptional campaign. We are going to get our objective of finishing second as it is the highest position we can achieve right now.

“We are going to give it our all by being solid, not conceding goals is a big thing for a team with the capacity that we have, it is difficult to keep a clean sheet against us too.” 

Riveiro pointed out Pirates are the second-best scoring team after already-crowned seventh-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns with 43 from 27 matches. 

“I think right now we are second on the log in terms of scoring goals behind Sundowns. If we also keep this consistency in the defence and not give opportunities for opponents to score we will be good. We are going to need everybody to do their job in every phase of the game.” 

Pirates' last three games are against relegation-threatened Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm), then two teams fighting to secure top eight spots — TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on May 18 and SuperSport United at Orlando on May 25. 

