The DA was vindicated by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) when the SABC was ordered to rescind its decision not to flight the party's election advert in which the South African flag burns.
The authority found the public broadcaster's refusal to air the ad had no legal basis under the Electronic Communications Act. The SABC was slapped with a R500,000 fine by Icasa’s complaints and compliance committee for breaching the regulations.
In the video, the flag burns as a narrator speaks about what will happen to South Africa should the electorate vote for the ANC, EFF and MK Party. “Imagine a coalition between the ANC, the violent EFF and the [Jacob] Zuma faction. Under this coalition life will only get worse. This election is about survival. Unite to rescue South Africa. Vote DA,” the voice-over says.
POLL | Is the R500k fine given to the SABC for refusing to flight DA's flag-burning advert fair?
The controversial advert caused division among South Africans, with many defending the party and warning South Africans against interpreting the advert literally, as it is pure symbolism. Those against the advert argued the DA could have used various forms of imagery to drive their point instead of desecrating the flag which is a national symbol of reconciliation, unity and peace.
The SABC initially requested the party to alter the advert by removing the burning flag, but the DA refused to comply, resulting in the broadcaster rejecting it. The DA then brought an urgent complaint against the SABC. The DA filed the complaint under the national and provincial party elections, broadcasts and political advertisement regulations.
