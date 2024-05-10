Politics

POLL | What do you think of SABC rejecting DA's advert?

10 May 2024 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE
The SABC is in the spotlight as debate over the DA flag advert continues. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The SABC has refused to air the DA's controversial election campaign advert, which depicts a burning South African flag, because of public backlash. 

On Thursday, SABC complaints specialist Nyiko Shibambo wrote a letter to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa informing it of its decision to reject the DA advert. 

“The SABC believes the advertisement encourages damage of treasured national symbols. The flag is a national symbol which represents diverse elements of the country and national unity. Additionally, it is expected that the national flag should be accorded dignity and respect. It is not a representation of a political party but the nation at large,” Shibambo said. 

DA leader John Steenhuisen has threatened legal action. 

“This censorship is not only a clampdown on dissent but also provides a foretaste of the assault on our flag that will come under an ANC/EFF doomsday coalition,” he said.

“The banning of our advert only reinforces its message: our constitutional democracy will burn unless millions vote DA. The DA will fight to the highest court in the land to defend our constitution.”

TimesLIVE

