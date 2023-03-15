Former minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane first cabinet reshuffle casualty to resign as MP

Former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has resigned as an MP.
She becomes the first of a few ministers and deputy ministers who are expected to tender their resignations after being axed from the cabinet.
Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, it is expected those who president Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet will resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.
Nkoana-Mashabane has held several ministerial positions, including international relations and rural development and land reform before being moved to the presidency in 2019.
She has been in parliament since the early 2010s and stands to walk away with millions in pension pay outs and other loss of office benefits.
She was a known ally of former president Jacob Zuma,y but Ramaphosa opted to keep her in his cabinet when he took over, moving her from rural development and land reform in his first cabinet reshuffle in 2019.
Nkoana-Mashabane failed to make the cut in the sought-after ANC national executive committee (NEC) at last year's national conference. She had been in the structure since the 2007 Polokwane conference.
ANC caucus chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed Nkoana-Mashabane’s resignation on Wednesday morning.
She opted to resign although she had initially agreed to be redeployed to a portfolio committee along with her colleagues axed from the executive, including former sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and former deputy ministers Thembi Siweya and Phumulo Masualle.
Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu told Majodina she should not be redeployed as she was planning to resign.
TimesLIVE reported yesterday that Sisulu had notified the ANC parliamentary office of her intention to resign but had not yet sent her letter.
“I contacted all members who were relieved from cabinet to allocate them committees but comrade Lindi Sisulu said I must not allocate her a portfolio committee because she was resigning and I will get her resignation letter on March 13 2023,” Majodina said yesterday.
“I’ve not received the letter. I reminded her this morning.”
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Former minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane first cabinet reshuffle casualty to resign as MP
Image: Moeletsi Mabe/The Times
TimesLIVE
