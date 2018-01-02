Types of options that a gap year can offer you

Recharge your battery. After four years (or more!) of racing to complete homework, fitting in play practice, and balancing family and work commitments, a gap year offers time to take a breath and refresh before again entering a challenging academic world.

This doesn’t mean you sleep in, play video games, or watch TV all day, but giving your brain a breather can help make the transition to college a fresh experience.

Refine your skills. Are you bringing a special talent with you to college? Many students take a year to hone their craft by attending academies, playing on specialized teams, or immersing themselves in workshops to be well prepared to exercise their talent on campus.

Whether it be an overseas soccer experience, a writing workshop, or a dance academy, plenty of opportunities exist to allow you to improve your skills or gain practical work experience over a semester or an entire year.

- Should parents be concerned if their child/ tells them they want a gap year?

Parents want their children to develop into rounded people who can deal with whatever life throws at them. A gap year offers them an opportunity to do this: it gives them the space to do their own thing, time to learn a new skill or gain work experience, to help others or the environment.

It is an opportunity for them to broaden their horizons, to learn to get on with people, develop resourcefulness and appreciate other cultures and attitudes. Universities value the maturity and focus of gappers; employers value the communication, decision-making and financial-planning skills as well as the initiative that gappers can show on their CVs.