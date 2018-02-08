Six steps to setting your bookkeeping up-to-date

Keeping track of the finances in your small business is the key to its success, but where do you begin? Here are six steps to setting your bookkeeping up for your business.

STEP 1: Collect all your paperwork

Before you start your bookkeeping process you need to have all your paperwork together. Then you will need to divide the paperwork into the following categories:

Accounts payable is the money you owe to other people for business expenses. Accounts receivable is money that is owed to you by your customers. Petty Cash is the cash you have on hand to pay small day-to-day expense.

STEP 2: Create an accounts payable folder

In this folder you will put the following information:

bills receipts bank statements credit card statements proof of payments

STEP 3: Create an accounts receivable folder

In this folder you will put the following information:

Invoices Proof of payment (credit card slips, internet bank transfers, cash receipts)

STEP 4: Setup an Excel document

There are different ways to keep records but we will look at how to create an Excel document for your business.

In this document you will setup two sheets:

Accounts payable Accounts receivable

On the accounts payable sheet, you will need to label the following columns:

Date you received the invoice Supplier’s name Account number Type of expense (e.g., office supplies, professional services, etc.) Amount you owe

On the accounts receivable sheet, you will need the following columns:

Customer’s name Invoice date Invoice number Amount owed Due date Amount past due Date payment was received

STEP 5: Capture the information

Now you need to fill in the information for each sheet. Depending on how many sales and supplier invoices you receive per month will determine how often you need to do your bookkeeping.