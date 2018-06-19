A lack of good lighting affects office productivity

“A study conducted by the American Society of Interior Design for example indicated that 68% of employees complain about the lighting situation in their offices. The fact that such a substantial number of employees disliked the lighting implies that many employers could be making the same mistakes.

“Light has an enormous effect on our physical and mental well-being. It’s in our DNA to perform better under specific lighting, and that’s why we react differently depending on our light environment,” Andrews noted.

One of the most striking factors influencing how we work is called the colour temperature of the light source we’re exposed to on a regular basis.

So what is colour temperature?

Higher colour temperatures appear blue-white and are called cool or daylight colours.

Mid-range colour temperatures appear cool white while lower colour temperatures range from red to yellowish-white in tone and are called warm colours.

For a better idea, these are some examples of what these colour temperatures look like in everyday life:

The glow from the fire lighting is considered a warm colour.

A sunset is considered a cool white colour.

A typical sunny day is considered a cool colour.

An overcast winter day is measured is considered a very cool colour.

What colour temperature lighting is best at work?

“Cooler light makes workers more productive,“ said Andrews

A number of studies (Cheung & Zee in the Journal of Sleep Medicine as one stand out example) have found sunlight can have a multitude of benefits on our health.

Exposure to natural light is especially beneficial to workers that are cooped up in an office all day. Natural light from both the morning and evening has been found to decrease depression and as a result of these findings we often advise clients to bring down drywalls and use an extensive amount of glass in the offices they design. With this strategy, light is able to travel and disperse throughout the office space.