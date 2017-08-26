Man who wrote viral Conor McGregor song to perform before big fight
26 August 2017 - 18:17
The Irish man who wrote and sang the viral Conor McGregor tribute song has landed a pretty big gig in Las Vegas.
McGregor liked Mick Konstantin's song so much he not only made it his official song but also flew the Kildare man out to join him.
Now Konstantin has revealed that he will perform the song that has over a million views before the weigh-in at the big fight.
