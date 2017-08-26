Sport

Man who wrote viral Conor McGregor song to perform before big fight

26 August 2017 - 18:17 By TimesLIVE

The Irish man who wrote and sang the viral Conor McGregor tribute song has landed a pretty big gig in Las Vegas.

McGregor liked Mick Konstantin's song so much he not only made it his official song but also flew the Kildare man out to join him.

Now Konstantin has revealed that he will perform the song that has over a million views before the weigh-in at the big fight.

MORE

Everything you need to know about the Mayweather vs McGregor money fight

The most lucrative bout in boxing history takes place on Sunday – and if you want to watch it you’ll have to get up long before dawn.
Sport
1 day ago

McGregor vows Mayweather knockout amidst fears for the Irishman’s safety

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor vowed to knock out boxer Floyd Mayweather on Friday as a horde of Irish fans descended on Las Vegas for the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

WATCH: Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs in build-up to big fight

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor traded verbal jabs as the circus-like countdown to their money-spinning superfight cranked into overdrive on the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Man who wrote viral Conor McGregor song to perform before big fight Sport
  2. Blood flows before vital match between Cape Town rugby rivals Rugby
  3. Sharks score at the death to clinch stunning victory against Province Rugby
  4. Luvo Manyonga sets sights on being first 9-metre long jumper Sport
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

The Conor Mcgregor Song (Official Video)
Game of Thrones RECAP !!
X