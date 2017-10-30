Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams
Caroline Wozniacki's cruise to the biggest win of her career turned into a desperate struggle before the Dane finally subdued Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 in the WTA Finals title showdown at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday, enthralling spectators.
The 27-year-old former world No 1 entered the contest having lost to the evergreen Williams seven times in as many matches but served and retrieved brilliantly to emerge with a deserved victory after 88 minutes.
Wozniacki was flawless for an hour as she raced to a set and 5-0 lead but Williams is renowned for an insatiable desire to win and the 37-year-old reeled off four games in a row before her increasingly anxious opponent finally closed out the match.
"I felt like it was a little bit of an uphill battle, to be honest. I knew she was stepping it up, she had nothing to lose at that point, and she really went for it. Things were going in for her," Wozniacki told reporters.
