Cape Town City “were spoilt” as the winning results just seemed to come too easily early in Benni McCarthy’s first tenure as a head coach‚ club chairman John Comitis has said.

The experienced club administrator‚ though‚ said that panic buttons after four league and cup defeats in succession have burst McCarthy’s early bubble were not even close to being contemplated.

City will aim to rediscover their form against Free State Stars in Wednesday night’s Absa Premiership fixture at Athlone Stadium.

“It’s far too early to be pushing panic buttons or say the wheels are falling off for Benni. It’s not even on the radar‚” Comitis said on Tuesday.

“Right now we have one game against Free State Stars – win that and we will be second on the log.

“The way that I have to look at it is that come Thursday I’ll be looking back and‚ with no Lebogang Manyama and no Aubrey Ngoma‚ and with a young coach‚ we’ll be second on the log and unfortunately did not win in the Telkom Knockout final.