Sport

Golovkin-Alvarez rematch set for May 5

30 January 2018 - 10:57 By Reuters
Gennady Golovkin (R) exchanges blows with Canelo Alvarez (L) during their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight championship fight at the T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gennady Golovkin retained his three world middleweight titles, fighting to a draw with Mexican star Canelo Alvarez in a showdown for middleweight supremacy that lived up the hype.
Image: John GURZINSKI / AFP

A hotly anticipated rematch between middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will be held on May 5 at a location yet to be determined, fight promoters said on Monday.

Their previous fight on September 16 in Las Vegas ended in a controversial draw when Kazakhstan's Golovkin and Mexico's Alvarez each got the nod from one judge, while the third declared it a draw.

"Golovkin, this time you won't need the judges. I'm going to knock you out," Alvarez said in Spanish in an online promotion of the fight.

Golovkin, who holds the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO belts, is unbeaten with a 37-0-1 record while Alvarez is 49-1-2, with his only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

"This time we won't need the judges," said Golovkin, who is also nicknamed 'Triple G.'

