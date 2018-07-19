Statistics show Caster Semenya has her best shot at world record in Monaco

If Caster Semenya is going to break the women’s 800m world record this season‚ she’ll do it in Monaco on Friday night.

The Stade Louis II that is home to the Herculis Diamond League meet has hosted more of the top 100 times over the double lap than any other track in the world.

In the men’s 800m, Monaco boasts 16 of the 100 fastest times in history‚ and in the women’s 800m it boasts 11. And the two quickest here were posted by Semenya in the past two seasons‚ 1:55.27 last year and 1:55.33 in 2016.

The South African superstar has already shown she is in the best form of her life‚ having posted her 1min 54.25sec national record — the fourth-best time ever — in Paris on June 30.

The only question is whether she will be as sharp as she was three weeks ago.