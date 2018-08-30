Sport

Andy Murray true to word with second round exit at US Open

30 August 2018 - 10:38 By Reuters
Andy Murray of the United Kingdom reacts after a fourth set miss to Fernando Verdasco of Spain in a second round match on day three of the 2018 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2018 in New York.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray lived up to his pre-tournament prediction that he would not win this year's US Open when he was beaten 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-4 by Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the second round on Wednesday.

The former-world number one and 2012 US Open champion, who is still working his way back from hip surgery and had earlier downplayed his chances, battled Verdasco for nearly three hours and 30 minutes before finally surrendering on a fourth match point while trying to force a fifth set.

What Murray lacked in sharpness and fitness he more than made up for in gritty determination and exited to loud applause.

"It was tough of course to close the match," said Verdasco, after collecting just his second win in 15 matches against Murray and his first in nine years. "With Andy it is always tough.

"He is an unbelievable talent, an unbelievable fighter.

"I only beat him in Australia in 2009 so the only time I beat him was at a grand slam so that was a bit of motivation." 

