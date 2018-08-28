The US Open is Serena Williams' fashion runway

Whether she wins her 22nd grand slam or not at this year’s US Open, Serena Williams will still be the queen of the court.

Williams will appear at US Open in a collection designed by the high fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, aptly named "the Queen Collection". The collaboration is between the tennis superstar, her sponsor, Nike, as well as Abloh, who is Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director for men’s wear.

Abloh was inspired by Williams’ love of ballet, which is why he used a "ballerina-esque silhouette" with a tulle design. He also described tennis as "an aggressive and powerful game" but one that also has "touch and finesse", the same descriptions he attributes to Williams. These ideas are realised in the final designs.