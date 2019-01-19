Sport

Precious wins at SA cross-country trials

19 January 2019 - 11:53 By David Isaacson
Precious Mashele stormed to victory in the men’s race at the SA cross-country trials in Pretoria on Saturday.

But Kesa Molotsane surprised favourite Dominique Scott in the women’s race‚ surging on the final leg for victory.

The results will determine the SA team to the world cross-country championships in Aarhus‚ Denmark‚ on March 30.

Brief results:

Men (10km): 1.Precious Mashele (CGA) 30min 54sec; 2.Rantso Mokopane (ACNW) 31:02; 3.Pakiso Mthembu (AFS) 31:16.

Women (10km): 1.Kesa Molotsane (AFS) 37:25; 2.Dominique Scott (WPA) 37:33; 3.Janet Mbhele (KZNA) 38:12.

Junior men (8km): 1.Realebogo Seopenengwe (CGA) 25:37.

Junior women (6km): 1.Carmie Prinsloo (AGN) 21:57. 

