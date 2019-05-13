All eyes on Tiger Woods even if Brooks Koepka the one to beat

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is the one to beat at this week's PGA Championship even if Tiger Woods will have the boisterous New York galleries on side as one of golf's four major tournaments begins a new era in the spring.

After being held since 1972 in the dog days of summer, the PGA Championship's move to May should ensure milder weather and more attention from US sports fans whose thoughts by August have invariably turned to American football.

For the first time ever in a major championship, every player ranked in the top 100 in the world will tee it up, barring late withdrawals.

The field will comprise 156 players, but 155 of them will be in the supporting cast as one man takes centre stage.

Tiger-mania is back in full force after he ended his decade-plus major drought by winning the Masters last month, and Woods is one of the favourites on a course where he lifted the US Open trophy in 2002.

But big, brawny Bethpage, a 7,459-yard course in Farmingdale on Long Island, is arguably less suited for his 43-year-old game than the other major venues this year.