All 69 Russian athletes were barred from running this year’s Comrades Marathon on Friday morning on instruction from the Athletics South Africa (ASA)‚ though the decision was later overturned.

The ruling by the ASA‚ which was overturned late Friday afternoon under threat of legal action‚ is linked to the suspension by the international athletics body the IAAF of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF ) on widespread “doping allegations” in November 2015.

But the Russian runners‚ including Alexandra Morozova - who in the women’s medals was placed second in 2017 and third last year - are amateurs and don’t belong to the federation.

And the IAAF has confirmed in writing that they are not disqualified.

Morozova‚ who is going for gold this year‚ was reportedly outraged when she received the call from Comrades association attorney Steve Mkasi saying the ASA had instructed that she and her fellow Russian runners would not be allowed to race.

In a hastily prepared affidavit‚ she said she had not been given reasons for the decision but she and her fellow countrymen had all properly registered for the race and had picked up their numbers.