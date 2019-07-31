Caster Semenya banned from world champs: here's her response

Caster Semenya has hinted at a "second chapter" in a cryptic Twitter post after she was denied the chance to defend her title at the world championships in Doha later this year.

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court banned the three-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist from competing, while her lawsuit against international athletics body IAAF over regulation of her testosterone levels continues.

The court had previously ordered IAAF to suspend its female eligibility regulations that require Semenya - and other female athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) - to take medication to lower their naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in events from 400m to 1,500m with immediate effect.