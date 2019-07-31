Caster Semenya banned from world champs: here's her response
Caster Semenya has hinted at a "second chapter" in a cryptic Twitter post after she was denied the chance to defend her title at the world championships in Doha later this year.
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court banned the three-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist from competing, while her lawsuit against international athletics body IAAF over regulation of her testosterone levels continues.
The court had previously ordered IAAF to suspend its female eligibility regulations that require Semenya - and other female athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) - to take medication to lower their naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in events from 400m to 1,500m with immediate effect.
In a statement, Semenya said she was "very disappointed to be kept from defending my hard-earned title".
"This will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all the female athletes concerned."
Semenya's lawyers said she would continue to fight for her ability to race.
"We will continue to pursue Caster's appeal and fight for her fundamental human rights. A race is always decided at the finish line."
Semenya is appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS's) decision to dismiss her challenge against the IAAF's gender eligibility regulations.
Twitter posts
As of Tuesday, Semenya's offered a cryptic tweet that said: "First chapter of my life done, looking forward to my second chapter."
First chapter of my life done, looking forward to my second chapter.— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) July 30, 2019
The tweet was later followed by three other motivational tweets.
