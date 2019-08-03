Sport

Wolmarans heads into title fight after long break

03 August 2019 - 12:22 By David Isaacson
Hedda Wolmarans attacks the bag with her trainer Vusi Mtolo in the background. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe
Hedda Wolmarans attacks the bag with her trainer Vusi Mtolo in the background. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Hedda “The Shredder” Wolmarans has spent the past 13 months — or nearly 25% of her fledgling professional career — inactive, but she’s never stopped training and trying to improve her skills.

Wolmarans is set to return to action in a title fight when she takes on Nomadithini Ndyambo for the vacant SA women’s junior-welterweight title at Presley’s in Boksburg on Sunday afternoon.

“I love boxing and I love improving,” said Wolmarans, a personal trainer who turned 30 since her last bout in June last year.

“For me it’s not hard to be in the gym because there’s always something to work on and I always feel I’m playing catch-up in terms of who I get to spar against. I always need to be improving to just stay with them in sparring.”

Wolmarans, part of Colin Nathan’s Hot Box stable, regularly spars against men.

She was supposed to fight in December 2018, but the tournament fell through after the promoter ran into money troubles.

Unbeaten in four fights, Wolmarans is unfazed by the fact that her opponent is more experienced, with seven wins, four losses and a draw. 

“I’m going to have to go there and suss her out quite a bit. It’s not the first time I’ve fought a more experienced opponent, it doesn’t worry me, really,” said the fighter, who in her last two bouts scored points wins over Kholosa Ndobayini.

Ndyambo also boasts two points victories over Ndobayini.

“I’m going to go in and fight my fight and we handle it as it comes,” explained Wolmarans. “I’ve got the best corner to help guide me through. Her experience doesn’t faze me.”

Wolmarans believes women’s boxing in SA has improved a little, but not enough.

“Relative to where it was two, three years ago it’s definitely in a better place, but compared to overseas we are way, way, way behind.”

READ MORE

Why Hedda is 'the Shredder'

A local TV celebrity arrived for training at Colin Nathan's Hot Box gym in Johannesburg and was asked who he wanted to spar with.
Sport
1 year ago

Bullies, beware! Boxing trainer Jodi Solomon is coming after you

Jodi Solomon wants to take boxing classes to schools
Sport
3 months ago

SA boxer relinquishes world title over money unhappiness

US-based boxer Dee-Jay Kriel is to vacate his IBF strawweight crown without making a defence and step up one division to junior-flyweight.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. John Comitis gives blessing to Benni McCarthy over Bafana job Soccer
  2. Steve Komphela tipped for Bafana job Soccer
  3. Now that Stuart Baxter is gone‚ who should replace him as Bafana coach? Soccer
  4. Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero Soccer
  5. New PSL season: So many questions marks over battling Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X