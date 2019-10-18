Sport

Top award for SA swimmer

18 October 2019 - 14:55 By David Isaacson
Erin Gallagher of South Africa won the Best Female Athlete of African Games 2019 during the ANOC Awards on Day One of the XXIV ANOC General Assembly in Qatar.
Erin Gallagher of South Africa won the Best Female Athlete of African Games 2019 during the ANOC Awards on Day One of the XXIV ANOC General Assembly in Qatar.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for ANOC

SA swimmer Erin Gallagher scooped the best female athlete award handed out by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Doha on Thursday night‚ a Swimming South Africa (SSA) official said on Friday.

Gallagher was judged to the outstanding women’s competitor at the African Games in Morocco — across all codes — after winning five gold medals in the pool.

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sam Ramsamy was given a lifetime achievement award at the gala event‚ staged alongside the first World Beach Games.

Erin Gallagher celebrates after winning the women's 100 meter freestyle during day 1 of the SA National Aquatic Championships at Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban on April 08, 2019.
Erin Gallagher celebrates after winning the women's 100 meter freestyle during day 1 of the SA National Aquatic Championships at Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban on April 08, 2019.
Image: Steve Haag

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals he was advised to rest four key players Soccer
  2. Springbok coach Erasmus names the squad to face Japan in World Cup quarterfinal ... Rugby
  3. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
  4. Caf vs Safa: Soccer body trying to force Bafana to play two Afcon games in ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mosimane and Pirates' Mokwena share emotional hug Soccer

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X