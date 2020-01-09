South Africa boasts two competitors at the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne that kicks off in earnest on Friday‚ the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said in a statement.

Thabo Rateleki‚ the flag-bearer at Thursday's opening ceremony‚ and Hanle van der Merwe will compete in the men's and women's slalom and giant slalom events‚ both downhill skiing races.

The coaches are Khaliswa Hastaga and Alex Heath‚ SA's long-time slalom star who competed at four Games.

The showpiece continues until January 22.