Sport

SA has two competitors at Winter Youth Olympics

09 January 2020 - 17:26 By Sports Reporter
2020 Winter Youth Olympics president Virginie Faivre holds the Lausanne 2020 youth olympic flame during a relay inside the Swiss parliament on December 2, 2019.
Image: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

South Africa boasts two competitors at the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne that kicks off in earnest on Friday‚ the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said in a statement.

Thabo Rateleki‚ the flag-bearer at Thursday's opening ceremony‚ and Hanle van der Merwe will compete in the men's and women's slalom and giant slalom events‚ both downhill skiing races.

The coaches are Khaliswa Hastaga and Alex Heath‚ SA's long-time slalom star who competed at four Games.

The showpiece continues until January 22.

