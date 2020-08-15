Sport

Disciplinary hearing of suspended Sascoc president Hendricks postponed

15 August 2020 - 12:49 By David Isaacson
If found guilty and suspended from Sascoc‚ Barry Hendricks would be prevented from standing in the ballot‚ where he is considered the favourite to win the vote for presidency.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

The disciplinary hearing of Barry Hendricks has been postponed‚ TimesLIVE has learned.

The hearing against the suspended acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) was supposed to have been held on Saturday.

Nande Becker‚ the prosecutor at the Premier Soccer League‚ was brought on board this week after the previous appointee was forced to withdraw because of Covid-19 issues. Becker requested the postponement on Thursday.

“The complainant [Sascoc] was served with a substantial request for further particulars as well as documents on August 10 [before my appointment] and requires attention before the matter is ripe for hearing‚” he said.

A new date for the hearing has yet to be confirmed‚ although it’s understood the parties are looking at August 29.

Retired judge Kathy Satchwell is to preside over the matter.

The Sascoc board‚ on the recommendation of its Judicial Body chairman‚ Advocate Willem Edeling‚ has charged Hendricks on two counts which‚ if found guilty‚ could result in him being disqualified from holding an office at Sascoc.

