Sport

Frustrated Serena Williams compares loss to 'dating a guy that you know sucks'

26 August 2020 - 09:55 By Reuters
Serena Williams returns a shot to Maria Sakkari of Greece during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Serena Williams returns a shot to Maria Sakkari of Greece during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Serena Williams likened the frustration she felt in Tuesday's shock defeat by Maria Sakkari at the Western and Southern Open to that of being stuck in a bad relationship.

Williams' 5-7 7-6(5) 6-1 loss in the round of 16 was a big blow to her preparations for next week's U.S. Open, where the 38-year-old is bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

It was a second exhausting three-setter in as many rounds for Williams, who squandered the opportunity to close out the contest on serve in the second set before her Greek opponent launched a comeback.

"It was tough. I literally should have won that match. There was no excuse," Williams, who at one point flung her racket into the empty stands and also received a time violation, told reporters.

"I literally put myself in this situation. You know, it's like dating a guy that you know sucks. That's literally what I keep doing out here. It's like I have got to get rid of this guy. It just makes no sense. It's frustrating."

"It was hard... I had so many opportunities to win and I have to figure that one out, like how to start winning those matches again."

Williams, whose match fitness had been questioned ahead of the Open, said she was also struggling with cramps towards the end of the match.

"I started cramping but shouldn't have been in that situation," she added.

"I don't think that helps mentally when it's like, you know the match is over and you have won, and now your legs were already tired and now they're even more tired." 

MORE:

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko opts out of US Open

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is the latest player to withdraw from the US Open, organisers of the tennis Grand Slam confirmed.
Sport
1 day ago

Fiona Ferro is the first champion in five months as WTA Tour returns

France's Fiona Ferro became the first WTA champion in five months on Sunday as she overpowered Anett Kontaveit 6-2 7-5 to win the Palermo Ladies ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

World No.1 Ash Barty pulls out of US Open over coronavirus fears

World number one Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the US Open on Thursday over fears about the coronavirus pandemic in a major blow for the Grand Slam, ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA given ultimatum to release forensic investigation report or face ... Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp: 'Daniel Akpeyi will be the No.1 for the ... Soccer
  3. Jacques Kallis becomes the fourth SA cricketer to be inducted into the ICC's ... Cricket
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'I know stories are there that I don't like this one ... Soccer
  5. Safa and president Danny Jordaan warn DA official to apologise or face legal ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X