Sport

Franco Morbidelli beats Suzuki duo to win Teruel Grand Prix

25 October 2020 - 17:02 By Reuters
Petronas Yamaha SRT's Franco Morbidelli celebrates after winning the Teruel Grand Prix.
Petronas Yamaha SRT's Franco Morbidelli celebrates after winning the Teruel Grand Prix.
Image: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli produced a masterclass to keep the Suzuki duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir at bay and claim his second win of the season with victory at the Teruel Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rins finished second behind the Italian, while championship leader Mir, who has yet to win a race this season, was third, extending his lead to 14 points over Morbidelli's team mate Fabio Quartararo who finished eighth.

Polesitter Takaaki Nakagami, who became the first Japanese rider in 16 years to clinch a premier-class pole, endured heartbreak when he crashed on the opening lap while the LCR Honda rider was in the lead.

"When I had clean air in front of me, I decided to give everything I had in every single lap," Morbidelli, who started second on the grid, said in the post-race interview.

"We adjusted the bike very well to be fast throughout the race so I could ride with precision and aggression the whole time."

Morbidelli's victory moved him up to fourth in the championship standings behind Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who finished seventh.

Rins said the wear on his soft front tyre prevented him from challenging Morbidelli towards the end of the race and decided to play it safe to secure Suzuki's double podium while Mir said a podium was "like a victory" after starting 12th on the grid.

"Today, to give a bit more was a bit too much," Mir said after his sixth podium in eight races.

"The guys in front of me were a bit far at the beginning and I couldn't recover the distance. I couldn't be faster today (but) another podium is an amazing result from 12th on the grid."

Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira finished fourth and sixth for their respective KTM teams, with Johann Zarco the lone Ducati in the top five sandwiched between the two.

Andrea Dovizioso's title challenge also began to fade as the Italian Ducati rider slipped to fifth in the championship standings -- 28 points behind Mir -- after a 13th-placed finish. 

MORE:

Spain's Covid-19 measures will not affect Valencia races, says Dorna CEO

MotoGP's two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising Covid-19 cases, ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Yamaha will not enter replacement for Valentino Rossi in Teruel Grand Prix

Valentino Rossi has been ruled out of next weekend's MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix and Yamaha will not enter a replacement rider for the nine-times world ...
Sport
1 week ago

Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP

SA's Darryn Binder finishes second in Moto3 race
Motoring
6 days ago

Rossi tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  2. Concerns for Gavin Hunt at Chiefs as Sundowns stroll to 3-0 opening PSL win Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs veteran Parker says ‘it’s not muthi’ that sees him being picked Soccer
  4. Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to ... Cricket
  5. Zwane, Mosimane take top honours as treble-winning Sundowns dominate at PSL ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X