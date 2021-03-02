Sport

Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

02 March 2021 - 12:39 By Reuters
Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, addresses the media.
Image: REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday the committee planned to add 12 new female directors to its board, raising the ratio of women to 42%.

Organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced former prime minister Yoshiro Mori in the role last month after he quit over sexist remarks, has said the committee aims to raise the proportion of women on its board to 40%.

Muto said new members would be announced after approval by committee members on Wednesday. 

