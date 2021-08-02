WATCH | Hero's welcome for SA's Olympic golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker

“I don’t think I’ve ever put anybody through hell like I did with Tatjana in my 30 years of coaching,” said the ecstatic coach. “It has been five years of hell for her and I felt terrible watching her go through that.

“The standard was very high and people are going to [see her get] even better and faster in Paris [at the next Olympic Games].”

Meiring described his swimming sensation as a soldier of war, and added that he only had to do so much before Schoenmaker’s talent eventually saw her through.

“You can coach somebody up to a certain point. She has been blessed by God with exceptional talent and ability.”

Sports minister Mthethwa showered Schoenmaker with praise and thanked the swimmer for carrying the hopes of the nation on her small shoulders.

“Your dad [Rene] told me that they are busy with the braai now and they are ready waiting for you at home,” Mthethwa said. “In these troubled times for our nation, you rose to the occasion. The whole of government is congratulating you and your family.

“This is not just an ordinary win. You have set the standard and record for the whole world. [Everybody] will be following in your footsteps.”

Sascoc vice-president Lwandile Simelane said Schoenmaker will be celebrated by generations to come.

“We will celebrate you forever. It is an honour for us as Sascoc to receive you.”

Swimming SA (SSA) president Allan Fritz said the sport — a code that has always delivered the golden goods for Team SA — needs more sponsors to come on board to help it get more medals in Paris in three years' time.

“We would like to make a plea. We need to put weight behind our athletes. We need more sponsors from corporate SA to make the athletes' dreams come true.”

Schoenmaker has already received a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who phoned the athlete while she was still in Tokyo to congratulate her.