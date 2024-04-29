Soccer

Man City still have a mountain to climb, says Guardiola after Forest win

29 April 2024 - 09:01 By Aadi Nair and Lori Ewing
Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's second goal past Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest in their Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham on Sunday.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday but manager Pep Guardiola said they still have a mountain to climb in their bid for a fourth straight Premier League crown.

Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland scored either side of half time at the City Ground as Guardiola's team moved on to 79 points from 34 games. Arsenal have 80 points from 35 games.

Asked about City's chances of winning the Premier League, Guardiola said: “It's far away. Ask me this question when we are top of the league and [have] one game left.

“But with four games left it's like [we have to] climb a big mountain. It's in our hands [but if] we draw a game we are not going to win the Premier League.”

While Arsenal's title charge fizzled out in the last few weeks last season, Mikel Arteta's side are not going away this year, showing grit to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Guardiola did not expect them to falter again.

“We prefer [it if] they lose but we cannot control what they do. They make a good result and yeah, it's four games left,” he said.

“I think [they're] not going to lose any points and we know exactly what we have to do.”

City took another step in their bid to win a fourth consecutive with their victory over relegation-threatened Forest.

Guardiola's men kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal, pulling to within a point of the Gunners.

Gvardiol got City on the scoreboard when he headed in Kevin De Bruyne's corner in the 32nd minute in a nervous first half that saw Forest miss a few terrific chances.

Haaland had a quick affect when he entered the game as a substitute in his first action since missing two matches with a muscle injury.

The Norwegian took a pass from De Bruyne in the 71st minute and launched it into the far corner for a league-leading 21st goal of the season. He had previously been level with Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

City host Wolverhampton Wanderers next in the league on Saturday.

Reuters

