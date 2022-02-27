PGA Tour event severs ties with Phil Mickelson and his foundation

Phil Mickelson already lost multiple sponsors over his recent comments about a proposed new Saudi Arabian golf tour, and now he has lost his ties to a PGA Tour event.

The American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, will no longer employ Mickelson as its host, and Mickelson's foundation will no longer be a beneficiary of the event, the PGA Tour confirmed to the Palm Springs-based Desert Sun on Saturday.

Mickelson began his involvement with the Coachella Valley event, which was long named after Bob Hope, in 2020.

According to the Desert Sun, the Mickelson Foundation's deal with The American Express was due to run through 2024.

In comments to author Alan Shipnuck, who is writing a book about Mickelson, the 51-year-old golfer discussed his potential interest in the proposed Super Golf League, essentially admitting that he liked having a potential rival circuit to put pressure on the PGA Tour.

Speaking of the Saudi Arabian regime, he said, "We know they killed Washington Post reporter and US resident Jamal Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights.

"They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

After coming under heavy criticism from fellow golfers, and with more star players backing off their flirtation with the Super Golf League, Mickelson issued a mea culpa on Tuesday.

"Although it doesn't look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans," Mickelson said.

"There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

"It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I'm beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this."

He added that he would take time away from golf -- a period that apparently will include not hosting The American Express event next January.

Hudson Swafford won the La Quinta event last month, making him a two-time champion at an event Mickelson won in 2002 and 2004.

Mickelson has six major championships among his 45 career PGA Tour wins.

