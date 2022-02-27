Sport

Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation

27 February 2022 - 12:04 By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body announced on Sunday in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the IJF said in a statement. 

Putin launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on Thursday, ignoring Western warnings and saying the “neo-Nazis” ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security. The Kremlin said its troops were advancing again “in all directions” after Putin ordered a pause on Friday. Russia's assault is the biggest on a European state since World War 2 and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.

The crisis has galvanised the Nato Western military alliance, which has announced a series of moves to reinforce its eastern flank

