'With what army?' — What you said about SA's potential involvement in the Russia and Ukraine conflict
TimesLIVE readers have made it clear they don't want SA to be involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, asking what army we would use if called upon.
Tensions that have been brewing for years boiled over this week when Russian president Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Putin claimed the move was to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country. Ukraine said it was an “act of war”.
Attacks from Russia on several Ukranian cities by air, land and sea followed as the West scrambled to impose harsher sanctions on Putin and his country.
Ukraine said more than a hundred Ukranian military and civilians had been killed in the conflict and there were more than 800 Russian casualties.
As dozens of world leaders condemned the attacks, the SA department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) called on Russia to withdraw in line with the UN Charter.
“The Republic of South Africa is dismayed at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. We regret that the situation has deteriorated despite calls for diplomacy to prevail.
“Armed conflict will no doubt result in human suffering and destruction, the effects of which will not only affect Ukraine, but also reverberate across the world,” it said.
Many people, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stay out of the conflict and deal with internal issues in the country.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking whether SA should get involved in the conflict.
Most, 51%, asked “with what army?” 35% said SA needs to keep its nose out of other people's business and 14% said the conflict would be felt throughout the world and SA should take a stand.
The debate continued on TimesLIVE's social media pages, with many questioning the capability of the SA National Defence Force.
"SA can't even ease tensions between Uber drivers and taxis. So they must just sit down," said Mamello Metsing.
"The SANDF is in a poor state. The best we can do is send over some KZN looters," said Priyaam Moodley
Warren Pound Siobo said: "Blue ticking them is the smartest most logical thing to do. I mean, we as a community can't even defeat a bottle of Russian Bear. What will you do to the huge highly trained special weapon, feared by America and Europe, Russian military?"
Get involved & do what ? Don't make me laugh 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZGBb8Lf3A0— Ntlakuso Max Baloyi 🇿🇦 (@MatlharhiB) February 24, 2022
We can't afford to get involved in this conflict. But, it's clear that the UNSC stand in solidarity against Putins' decision to wage war. The least SA can do is take a stand against this aggression from Putin.— Cosi.. 🇿🇦🌐 (@CosiRomanis) February 24, 2022
SA is struggling with CIT robbers, what on earth would they be doing there?— Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) February 24, 2022
South Africa has no military capability - in numbers & in assets.. the best @PresidencyZA @DIRCO_ZA can do is to condemn the Russian bully.. that will count for something— V-Eye (@eye_vee7) February 25, 2022
