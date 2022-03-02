Sport

‘Acting Sascoc CEO refused to act against drug-tainted sports body’

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 March 2022 - 11:51
Sascoc's former acting CEO Ravi Govender.
A senior SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) office-bearer failed to act on a doping-related issue raised by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids), sport minister Nathi Mthethwa has said. 

As the custodian of Olympic sport and the Olympic Charter in SA, Sascoc is duty-bound to pursue anti-doping measures as required in the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code.

In a written reply to questions on doping in sport by DA MP Denis Joseph, Mthethwa said Saids had fined Bodybuilding SA R300,000 for “the high number of doping positives and repeated doping offences at their national championships over a four-year period”.

“The transgressions continued in 2019 and 2021. The fine was in line with the articles in the SA Anti-Doping rule and the [Wada] code.

“The matter was escalated to Sascoc in 2019. The then acting CEO refused to act against the federation,” Mthethwa said.

Race walker Shange out of Games after CAS upholds doping ban

SA race walker Lebogang Shange will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld his four-doping ban on ...
7 months ago

It is understood the Sascoc council endorsed the fine, but the process later stalled.

The acting CEO of Sascoc at the time was Ravi Govender, who left the umbrella body at the end of 2021. A Bodybuilding SA executive, Kaya Majeke, was also on the Sascoc board then. 

“The matter has been resent to the new president of Sascoc and DDG [deputy director-general] of DSAC [the department of sport, arts and culture].”

Bodybuilding SA has yet to pay the fine, TimesLIVE understands.

The minister also referred to a case where the president of the SA Wrestling Federation, Sakkie Bosse, allegedly threatened to sue Saids after a national competitor was charged with an anti-doping violation.

“The wrestling body did not follow through with their threats and the wrestler was sanctioned by Saids,” he said in the written reply. 

How a positive drug test almost dashed Thapelo Phora's Tokyo dream

SA sprinter Thapelo Phora described his journey to his debut Olympic Games as the highlight of his athletics career.
5 months ago

It's not all over for Aphiwe Dyantyi despite drug ban

The wing is regarded as talented enough to make a comeback
1 year ago
