It's not all over for Aphiwe Dyantyi despite drug ban

Aphiwe Dyantyi's star was officially dimmed earlier this week when he was handed a four-year ban for doping by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids).



Though Dyantyi has the option of appealing the ban within 21 days, the ruling dropped the curtain on a case that again morbidly illustrated how effortlessly professional athletes can walk the tightrope of personal triumph and tragedy...