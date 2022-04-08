Remarkable Tiger Woods in Masters hunt after opening 71

Back playing the Masters after a career-threatening car crash, Tiger Woods said he thought he could win a sixth Green Jacket and on Thursday made a few more believers after carding a solid opening 71.

In his first competitive round of golf in 508 days, Woods mixed three birdies with two bogeys at Augusta National to tie for 10th, four behind South Korea's Im Sung-jae, who is alone atop the leaderboard after posting a five-under 67 highlighted by an eagle at the par five 13th.

Australian Cameron Smith, who in March won golf's unofficial fifth major the Players Championship, lurks one back at four-under 68.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, 2016 Masters winner Briton Danny Willett and Chilean Joaquin Niemann all had 69s to sit one further adrift.

Smith and Im have come close to a Green Jacket once before, finishing in a tie for second behind Johnson two years ago.

Although the year's first major featured all of golf's best, there was only one man most had come to see, the world's 973rd ranked player Woods.

It was a remarkable effort from the 15-times major champion 14 months after doctors had considered the possibility of having to amputate his right leg mangled in the single car accident.