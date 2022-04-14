SA swim star Sates quits American university to turn professional

Newly crowned NCAA champion Matthew Sates is quitting university in the US to return home to Pietermaritzburg to focus on his swimming career as a professional.

Agent Lee-Roy Newton said in a statement on Thursday he had signed the 18-year-old swimmer, who owns three world junior records in the short-course pool — in the 200m individual medley and the 200m and 400m freestyle.

Sates, the overall winner of the World Cup series last year, moved to the University of Georgia early in 2022 and won the 500-yard freestyle at the highly competitive collegiate championships last month before returning for the national championships in Gqeberha.

He won four SA titles, including the blue riband 100m freestyle.

But the 18-year-old decided to head back to home waters in Pietermaritzburg, where he will reconnect with long-time mentor Wayde Riddin, a former SA head coach from 1999 and 2000.

College rules prevent athletes from earning money from sport.

Riddin underwent back surgery early in the year and, with him out of action, it is understood Sates went to the US to try out the college scene, which he didn’t find entirely to his suiting.