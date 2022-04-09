×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

|Swimming

Tatjana Schoenmaker downed by Lara van Niekerk in the 100m breaststroke

David Isaacson Sports reporter
09 April 2022 - 20:37
Lara van Niekerk leads against Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100m breaststroke final in Gqeberha on Saturday night.
Lara van Niekerk leads against Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100m breaststroke final in Gqeberha on Saturday night.
Image: SUPPLIED

Lara van Niekerk downed Olympic star Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100m breaststroke at the national championships in Gqeberha on Saturday night. 

The matric pupil came into the race with the advantage of speed, holding the 50m title, but Schoenmaker was supposed to hold all the other aces — she was the Olympic 200m champion, 100m silver medallist and the Olympic record-holder in this event. 

But the 18-year-old attacked at the start and led throughout to touch in 1 min 05.67 sec, with Schoenmaker finishing in 1:06.06. 

Chad le Clos got the better of Matthew Sates in the 100m butterfly, winning a tight battle as he touched first in 51.88, a world championship qualifying time. 

Michael Houlie won the men’s 50m breaststroke in 27.22, which is also inside the required time for the world championship.

Aimee Canny won the women’s 100m freestyle, Rebecca Meder the women’s 200m individual medley and Hannah Pearse the women’s 200m backstroke.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Tatjana, Kaylene deliver world champ times, but focus is Commonwealth

Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker and training partner Kaylene Corbett comfortably achieved world championship qualifying times in the 200m ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chad le Clos keeps 200m butterfly crown, but loses out in 100m freestyle

Chad le Clos kept his monopoly on the SA 200m butterfly crown in Gqeberha on Friday night, but he was unable to fend off the challenge of young gun ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Rebel’ Matthew Sates qualifies for world champs in 200m freestyle

Nursing a painful right shoulder, Matthew Sates swam the second-fastest 200m freestyle in the world so far this year as he scooped his second crown ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges Soccer
  2. Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport Soccer
  3. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  4. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  5. SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...