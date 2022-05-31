×

Sport

Boxing

Trainer 'assaults' boxer in the ring: Boxing SA to investigate attack

David Isaacson Sports reporter
31 May 2022 - 16:14
Michael Sediane, right, and his boxer Sithembiso Maduna. Photo Supplied
Michael Sediane, right, and his boxer Sithembiso Maduna. Photo Supplied
Image: SUPPLIED

Boxing SA (BSA) is probing the alleged assault of a boxer by the opponent’s trainer in the ring at the end of a bout in Johannesburg at the weekend. 

Trainer Mike Sediane allegedly threw several punches at Jeff Magagane after his 10-round fight against Sithembiso Maduna at the Booysens Boxing Club gym. Magagane was announced the winner by decision soon after the incident. 

“The act done by Sediane is contrary to [the] spirit espoused by the Boxing Act and Regulations and has brought the sport into disrepute,” the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. 

“BSA takes this matter very seriously and it is currently receiving attention and the boxing stakeholders will be informed in due course of the outcome.”

There’s no regulation dictating the sanction, but if BSA looks back far enough they will find in 1970 boxer Kosie Wiese was banned for two years for “disgraceful conduct” for allegedly throwing chairs at ring officials at a tournament in Cape Town after he’d lost a fight to Johnny Wood. 

“Boxing is a professional sport and all licensees are expected to act and conduct themselves professionally at all times,” said BSA, which also apologised to Magagane and his team.

“We will make sure necessary steps are taken. To the public broadcaster (SABC), sponsors and other media houses we sincerely apologise for the conduct of one of our licensees.”

