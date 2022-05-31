Senior officials who refused to be vetted will be fired, says Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura said the 84 senior officials in management positions who refused to be vetted will face the chop.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while delivering the province’s state of integrity and anti-corruption report.

The report shows that as of March, there were 757 members of the senior management service (SMS) in the province, out of whom 668 had been vetted or are being vetted. This is 88% compliance on vetting managers in government.

“Of serious concern is that 84 SMS members were dragging their feet on compliance with vetting, thus raising suspicions about possible wrongdoing.”

Five applications for security clearance were declined. Makhura said he met MECs last week to deliberate on the issue of officials refusing to comply.

“They [MECs] are going to remove all officials who are refusing to be vetted. They will be removed from [the] supply chain,” he said.