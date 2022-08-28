×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Nadal hopeful in latest US Open bid after abdominal injury

28 August 2022 - 15:57 By Reuters
Rafael Nadal of Spain in a practice session during previews for the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of New York City on August 27 2022.
Rafael Nadal of Spain in a practice session during previews for the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of New York City on August 27 2022.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tennis's ultimate fighter Rafa Nadal hopes to be ready for stiff competition at the US Open after seeing little action due to the serious abdominal injury he suffered at Wimbledon.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner was forced to retire from his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios at the Wimbledon this year and said the road to recovery presented enormous challenges.

"[It] is a tough injury because it's dangerous, it's risky. When you have a scar it's a place that you put a lot of effort when you are serving," said Nadal, who is seeded second.

"You need to find flexibility again because when you have a scar there [at the] beginning it's not flexible. The risk of breaking when you are doing an important movement back there on a thing that is not flexible like before, the risk is higher."

The Spaniard withdrew from Montreal before losing in his Cincinnati opener to Borna Coric, further clouding the outlook for him to try to claim a fifth title at Flushing Meadows.

The 36-year-old, who is competing at the US Open for the first time in three years, said he took it easy at the hardcourt tune-up event and was "doing things the best way I can".

"I hope to be ready for the action. That's the only thing I can say. I have what I have. With the tools I have today, I hope to be competitive enough to give myself a chance."

Nadal could take the world No 1 spot from defending champion Daniil Medvedev but might run into compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the bottom half of the draw as the 19-year-old bids for a maiden major title after winning in Madrid and Miami.

"I'm practising at a high level of intensity. I'm quite happy with the way I'm playing," he said. "From my perspective, I'm practising quite well. Let's see what can happen." 

READ MORE

Nadal, Medvedev lament Djokovic's absence at US Open

Rafa Nadal said it was sad news that his great rival Novak Djokovic will be missing from the US Open, adding that the absence of a player of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Williams has cleared a path on and off the court, competitors say

Serena Williams’ peers got her farewell party started at the US Open media day on Friday, hailing the tennis icon ahead of what is expected to be her ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Meghan, pal Serena Williams tackle ambition, being working moms in new podcast

Duchess and tennis ace get candid on ambition and balancing working with motherhood.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

The tennis GOAT debate is open: who is she?

Data analysis shows Serena Williams to be the Greatest Of All Time
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'English isn't our language': Mbalula defends Ngezana over 'philosophy' moemish Soccer
  2. Sponsorship clash send Sundowns packing from Loftus Sport
  3. PODCAST | Percy Tau has not left Ahly, but could join big SA club within weeks Soccer
  4. WATCH | More millions for Banyana Banyana from Sasol Soccer
  5. Hunt says Sundowns have weakened the PSL with their buying power Soccer

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court