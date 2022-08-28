Nadal hopeful in latest US Open bid after abdominal injury

Tennis's ultimate fighter Rafa Nadal hopes to be ready for stiff competition at the US Open after seeing little action due to the serious abdominal injury he suffered at Wimbledon.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner was forced to retire from his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios at the Wimbledon this year and said the road to recovery presented enormous challenges.

"[It] is a tough injury because it's dangerous, it's risky. When you have a scar it's a place that you put a lot of effort when you are serving," said Nadal, who is seeded second.